Amentum Unit Appraised at CMMI Level 3; Jill Bruning Quoted

Amentum‘s C5I Information Warfare Systems business unit has achieved Maturity Level 3 appraisal under ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration program in recognition of its efforts to build defined processes in software development.

The company said Tuesday its CIWS group offers software development technology designed to enable naval forces to deliver acoustic, communication systems technology, combat control, electronic warfare, photonics and navigation capabilities to submarine operators.

The appraisal establishes that the Amentum organization complies with CMMI’s standards for improving business procedures, tools and methods.

“Our defined processes in software development solutions substantiate a proven execution model for our clients while optimizing our tools to give our warfighters the technology advantage,” said Jill Bruning, president of Amentum’s engineering, science and technology group and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-headquartered Advanced Network Technology Solutions conducted the appraisal.