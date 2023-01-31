in Contract Awards, News

GM Defense-American Rheinmetall Team Selected for Army Truck Prototype Development Competition

American Rheinmetall Vehicles and General Motors‘ defense subsidiary have teamed up to develop vehicle prototypes for a multi-stage industry competition to replace the U.S. Army’s family of heavy tactical trucks.

The two companies jointly proposed an Americanized version of Rheinmetall’s militarized HX3-series truck for the first phase of the Common Tactical Truck program, GM Defense said Tuesday.

Under an other transaction agreement, the team will aim to build prototypes of the M915 Line Haul Tractor and M1088 Medium Tractor, Palletized Load System and Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck.

“We are excited to bring our advanced technologies and manufacturing prowess into this important collaboration and deliver a proven, modern solution to enhance warfighter capability,” said Stephen duMont, president of GM Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The Army is looking to procure up to 40,000 new trucks worth potentially $14 billion through the CTT program.

