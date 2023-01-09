in Artificial Intelligence, News

Army Launches New SBIR Contract Opportunity for AI/ML & Wearable Tech

U.S. Army
Army Launches New SBIR Contract Opportunity for AI/ML & Wearable Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army is seeking small businesses capable of developing artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered tools and wearable technologies designed to improve warfighting capabilities.

A Phase I contract opportunity under the Army Applied Small Business Innovation Research program calls for the development of wearable radiation detection sensors that meet size, weight, and power reduction requirements, the service branch said Friday.

The contract has a value of up to $250,000 and will run for six months. 

Another SBIR Phase I contract opportunity will award small businesses up to $150,000 over three months to deliver trusted AI and autonomy in areas such as biometric authentication, supply chain resilience and natural language analysis.

The AI/ML platforms must address the Army’s requirements for automated detection and prevention, synthetic data generation and automated data labeling.

Interested companies can submit proposals starting from Jan. 10 to 31.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

Army Applied SBIR Programartificial intelligenceGovconmachine learningsmall businessesU.S. Army

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Navy Taps HII to Modernize 2 Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Ships - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Taps HII to Modernize 2 Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Ships
Carahsoft's Tim Boltz on Cybersecurity Measures Educational Institutions Should Do Amid Budget Limitations - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz on Cybersecurity Measures Educational Institutions Should Do Amid Budget Limitations