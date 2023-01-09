Army Launches New SBIR Contract Opportunity for AI/ML & Wearable Tech

The U.S. Army is seeking small businesses capable of developing artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered tools and wearable technologies designed to improve warfighting capabilities.

A Phase I contract opportunity under the Army Applied Small Business Innovation Research program calls for the development of wearable radiation detection sensors that meet size, weight, and power reduction requirements, the service branch said Friday.

The contract has a value of up to $250,000 and will run for six months.

Another SBIR Phase I contract opportunity will award small businesses up to $150,000 over three months to deliver trusted AI and autonomy in areas such as biometric authentication, supply chain resilience and natural language analysis.

The AI/ML platforms must address the Army’s requirements for automated detection and prevention, synthetic data generation and automated data labeling.

Interested companies can submit proposals starting from Jan. 10 to 31.