Army Selects ATI as Consortium Manager for Follow-On Army Training & Readiness Program

The U.S. Army has chosen Advanced Technology International to manage a group of companies and academic institutions that will carry out prototype projects under the second iteration of the Training and Readiness Accelerator other transaction agreement.

TReX II contractors will develop platforms designed to prepare military personnel for missions via training, modeling and simulation, ATI said Monday.

The Summerville, South Carolina-based nonprofit will oversee collaborative research and development efforts aimed at bringing training tools to U.S. and allied forces.

“We will build on the success of this program’s first generation and bring together the most innovative solution providers to support the mission effectiveness of PEO STRI, ACC Orlando and, most importantly, our nation’s warfighters,” ATI President and CEO Chris Van Metre said.

The Army Contracting Command and the branch’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation serve as TReX II OTA sponsors.