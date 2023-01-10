in Contract Awards, News

Army Selects ATI as Consortium Manager for Follow-On Army Training & Readiness Program

Logo from ATI's Official Website
Army Selects ATI as Consortium Manager for Follow-On Army Training & Readiness Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army has chosen Advanced Technology International to manage a group of companies and academic institutions that will carry out prototype projects under the second iteration of the Training and Readiness Accelerator other transaction agreement.

TReX II contractors will develop platforms designed to prepare military personnel for missions via training, modeling and simulation, ATI said Monday.

The Summerville, South Carolina-based nonprofit will oversee collaborative research and development efforts aimed at bringing training tools to U.S. and allied forces.

“We will build on the success of this program’s first generation and bring together the most innovative solution providers to support the mission effectiveness of PEO STRI, ACC Orlando and, most importantly, our nation’s warfighters,” ATI President and CEO Chris Van Metre said.

The Army Contracting Command and the branch’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation serve as TReX II OTA sponsors.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Advanced Technology InternationalATIChris Van MetreConsortium Management FirmGovconother transaction agreementTraining and Readiness Accelerator IITReX II

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

James Freeman Appointed as SVP of Government Affairs & Washington Operations at MapLarge - top government contractors - best government contracting event
James Freeman Appointed as SVP of Government Affairs & Washington Operations at MapLarge
Parsons' Xator Subsidiary Wins Spot on Air Force Integrated Base Security Support Task Order; Hal Smith Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Parsons’ Xator Subsidiary Wins Spot on Air Force Integrated Base Security Support Task Order; Hal Smith Quoted