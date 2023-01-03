in Executive Moves, News

Army Vet Stephen Lyons Appointed to iRocket Board

Photo from capstone.ndu.edu
Stephen “Steve” Lyons, a retired U.S. Army general and former commander of U.S. Transportation Command, has been appointed to the board of directors at Innovative Rocket Technologies, a manufacturer of fully reusable small launch vehicle.

Lyons retired from the Army in 2021 after nearly four decades of service and was appointed as port and supply chain envoy to the Biden administration’s Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force in May 2022, iRocket said Saturday. 

In his current role, Lyons works with the Department of Transportation to address bottlenecks at U.S. ports and improve supply chain.

Asad Malik, chairman and CEO of iRocket, said Lyons’ defense and national security experience “will be of great value” to the company’s board of directors.

Lyons was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army after graduating from Rochester Institute of Technology in 1983 and held a range of leadership roles during his nearly four-decade military career.

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

Written by Naomi Cooper

