Atlas Secures Contract for Georgia Railroad Safety Program Support

Atlas Technical Consultants, an Austin, Texas-based infrastructure and environmental services provider, has booked a potential five-year, $15 million contract to support the Railroad Safety Program of Georgia’s transportation department.

The contractor said Friday it will specifically provide engineering, design and environmental services related to rail crossing for one of the state’s largest Class I rail operators.

Services will include conducting a railroad crossing field inventory, conceptualizing design plans for prioritized projects and preparing National Environmental Policy Act studies. 

The safety program is meant to address any risks at railroad crossings across Georgia through warning device equipment installations, crossing consolidation and roadway and striping improvements.

The award has an initial three-year period with the possibility of extending work for two more years if that option is exercised. It further extends Atlas’ more than 16 years of partnership with the agency.

Written by Kacey Roberts

