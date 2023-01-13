in Biometrics, News

Aware’s Craig Herman: Federal Government Expands Use of Secure Biometric Software

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer at biometrics software provider Aware, said the company has seen an increased demand for authentication technologies from federal government customers to prevent unauthorized access to physical and digital assets.

Aware said Thursday its biometric authentication offerings are being used by agencies across the three branches of the U.S. federal government as well as 12 executive departments.

The company provided an identity verification technology to help an executive branch customer automate the verification of users who need to obtain a new PIN on their smart card.

Aware also rolls out a web-based biometric enrollment and data management technology for a judicial branch agency to use in background checks.

“Used alone or in combination with other forms of authentication, biometrics provide a higher degree of security and certainty than other approaches,” Herman said.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

