AWS Gets FedRAMP High Authorization for Managed Services Accelerate Offering

Amazon Web Services has secured High authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program for its cloud-based managed services offering.

AWS Managed Services Accelerate is available to government clients in the GovCloud U.S. East and West regions and is designed to enable users to manage workloads at the FedRAMP High level, Amazon’s cloud computing business said Thursday.

According to the company, the AMS Accelerate Operations Plan could provide users with incident detection, monitoring, patch, security, cost optimization, backup and other operational capabilities to meet their needs and evolving security requirements.

AWS said its AMS offering has reached compliance certifications against the General Data Protection Regulation, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, among other regulations.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

