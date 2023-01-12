in Contract Awards, News

BAE Receives Air Force Contract to Mature Maritime Target Seeker Tech

Photo: BAE Systems
The Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded BAE Systems a $12 million contract to integrate and test an open architecture targeting system designed to help military users identify and engage maritime surface vessels from air-launched platforms.

Work on the multimode seeker technology will continue under phase two of the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program Joint Capability Technology Demonstration, BAE said Wednesday.

The project, also known as QUICKSINK, is working toward a precision-guided munition kit that warfighters can use to target and defeat air-delivered marine surface vehicles at large distances.

FAST Labs, BAE’s research and development unit, created an all-weather plug-and-play seeker with radar and infrared capabilities and compliant with the Weapon Open Systems Architecture standard.

Under the contract, the company will conduct integration and testing of seeker modes against maritime threats.

Written by Jamie Bennet

