BAE’s R&D Organization Makes Headway in DARPA’s E-File Cybersecurity Program

BAE Systems‘ research and development arm has advanced to the third leg of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s initiative focused on ensuring cybersecurity of electronic files.

At phase 3 of DARPA SafeDocs program, FAST Labs is now able to work with defense and industry partners on refining its cybersecurity tool suite, BAE Systems said.

FAST Labs developed a toolset to pinpoint electronic data format security features through a language-theoretic security approach. The suite is meant to optimize multiple existing file parsers that can detect malicious payloads in files.

“The files we’re testing are used by everyone in defense and commercial settings, including PDF, JPEG, MPEG, and CSV files,” said David Woolrich, technical director at FAST Labs.

The first two phases of the proram were focused on upgrading the software’s detection and dismissal of invalid or maliciously crafted input data. Performance results during these stages resulted in the recent award.