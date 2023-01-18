in Contract Awards, News

Berry Aviation to Provide Airborne ISR System for Marine Corps Training

Berry Aviation Cessna 206 / PR Newswire
Berry Aviation will support the U.S. Marine Corps. Special Operations Command‘s air-to-ground integration training by providing airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. 

Under a recently awarded contract, the charter airline’s Cessna 206 aircraft will be utilized in the training and will include a platform, an experienced aircrew and a remote portable ground control station, the company said Tuesday. 

“The aircraft is mod-payload compliant, and purpose-built to serve both as a crewed platform as well as a surrogate [unmanned aircraft system] that operates within the national airspace confines,” said Stan Green, director of special operations support at Berry Aviation.

The A-ISR system will allow for supporting realistic, scenario-based training in order to attain critical skill proficiencies.

Berry Aviation is also in the process of fielding a King Air 350 ISR airplane that is equipped with proprietary sensor integrations to include enhanced full-motion video and signals intelligence capabilities. The aircraft will be ready for contract opportunities in the fall. 

Written by Regina Garcia

