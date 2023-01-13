in Contract Awards, News

BigBear.ai Wins Spot on $900M Air Force Multidomain Tech Development Support IDIQ; Tony Barrett Quoted

BigBear.ai’s federal business will compete for task orders to support the development of multidomain systems and deliver synthetic environments and related capabilities to the U.S. Air Force through its position on a potential 10-year, $900 million contract.

The multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Architectures and Integration Directorate covers support for technology research and development, rapid prototyping, capability testing and platforms implementation efforts, BigBear.ai said Thursday.

Contract work will run through 2032.

This contract will allow us to continue our long-term partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support as a prime contractor in future opportunities,” said Tony Barrett, president and general manager of federal markets at BigBear.ai.

Written by Jane Edwards

