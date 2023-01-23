Blake Larson Named to iRocket Board

Blake Larson, an aerospace industry veteran, has joined the board of directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies.

Asad Malik, CEO of iRocket, said in a statement published Friday Larson’s four-decade leadership experience across the aerospace business will help the board advance strategy and growth initiatives in the launch sector.

In February 2022, Larson retired as corporate vice president and president of space sector at Northrop Grumman after a four-decade career.

At Northrop, he led efforts related to the capture, design, development and delivery of defense and civil space systems.

He also held leadership positions in the field of systems engineering, software design and test, electrical design and system test equipment during his tenure at Orbital ATK, ATK and Honeywell.