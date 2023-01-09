C3 AI Appoints UK Royal Marines Vet Gordon Messenger to Advisory Board

Gordon Messenger, a retired U.K. Royal Marines general and former vice chief of the British defense staff, has joined the advisory board of C3 AI.

The enterprise artificial intelligence application software company said Thursday Messenger accompanies two-time Wash100 awardee John Hyten and seven other members in providing C3 AI with strategic guidance.

His expertise in defense and leadership comes from 36 years of military service, which ended in 2019. His notable roles in the British Armed forces include chief of staff of operations at the Strategic Command’s Permanent Joint Headquarters, deputy commander of NATO’s Allied Land Command in Turkey, and deputy chief of defense staff in the defense ministry.

“General Messenger brings first-hand insights and invaluable experience from his impressive career to C3 AI. His knowledge will aid our defense business as we advance the rapid deployment of enterprise AI across defence and intelligence organizations in the U.K. and NATO member countries,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI.