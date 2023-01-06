CACI Lands $2.2B DCSA Contract for Background Investigation Fieldwork; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International will handle background investigation fieldwork for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency under a five-year, $2.25 billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

Over 1,000 CACI background investigators will perform initial probes and periodic reinvestigations for DCSA. , the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Thursday.

Work will be conducted across 50 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and all commonwealths and U.S. trust territories.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI, said the contract reflects the company’s longstanding partnership with the security and defense agency.

“CACI’s support is crucial to securing the trustworthiness and integrity of the U.S. government’s workforce,” added the three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The Department of Defense announced the contract award to CACI in December 2022. Peraton was also tapped to conduct similar work under a separate multibillion award.