CAES to Deliver Arrays to Lockheed for Ship Electronic Warfare System; Mike Kahn Quoted

Lockheed Martin has awarded CAES a low-rate initial production phase 2 contract to continue the supply of phased array antennas for the former’s Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare system.

CAES said Wednesday its phased array antennas are designed to support the AOEW system’s ability to function autonomously or with a ship’s onboard electronic surveillance sensor.

AOEW works to deliver persistent electronic surveillance and attack capabilities against anti-ship missiles and other potential naval threats.

“Our unique combination of longstanding RF experience and next generation electronic warfare technology allows us to continue to be a trusted partner of choice,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

CAES supported the first phase of the AOEW’s low-rate initial production through a contract awarded in April 2022.

