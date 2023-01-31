Capella Forms Federal Subsidiary, Names Eric Traupe President

Capella Space has created a subsidiary with the goal of bringing synthetic aperture radar imagery products to defense and civilian agencies.

Eric Traupe, former assistant director of the CIA for the Near East and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will lead Capella Federal as president, the company said Tuesday.

The newly formed business aims to help government customers gain access to Earth observation data and images for use in national security missions.

Traupe noted that Capella’s technology has the potential to “revolutionize the way our U.S. military collects and analyzes space data.”

The San Francisco-based space company appointed former U.S. Special Operations Command official Clayton Hutmacher as chairman of the federal subsidiary’s board.

Robert Ashley, former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency and a previous Wash100 awardee, will chair Capella’s government advisory board while Hutmacher will serve as a member.