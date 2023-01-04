Dell Data Protection, Backup Offering Added to AWS Marketplace; Carahsoft’s Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has added Dell Technologies‘ data protection offerings to Amazon Web Services‘ digital catalog for government customers.

The information technology service provider said Tuesday Dell Data Protection offerings such as Dell APEX Backup Services, Dell PowerProtect Data Manager and Dell PowerProtect Cyber Recovery are now available on the AWS Marketplace.

Carahsoft serves as a Dell federal distributor and AWS Marketplace partner, as well as an AWS distributor in the federal space for Dell’s data protection services.

“The public sector now has additional access to options that deliver data management and backup capabilities more rapidly and securely than before,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and an eight-time Wash100 Award recipient.