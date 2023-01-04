Carahsoft to Offer Fidelis Cybersecurity Platforms to DOD Under Expanded ESI Agreement; Alex Whitworth Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will give the Department of Defense and intelligence community access to Fidelis Cybersecurity‘s threat detection platforms through a recent blanket purchase agreement for DOD Enterprise Software Initiative.

Under the BPA, Carahsoft will offer Fidelis’ Elevate open and active eXtended detection and response tool and CloudPassage Halo unified cloud security and compliance platform to help defense and intelligence customers enhance threat hunting, risk assessment and response efforts, Fidelis said Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to work with Fidelis Cybersecurity and our trusted resellers to extend access to critical proactive cyber defense solutions that help the DOD stay secure against threat actors,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director who leads the Fidelis team at Carahsoft.

In early December, Carahsoft secured the new BPA to offer asset management and cybersecurity products from 10 vendors including Appgate, Exabeam, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Okta, Ping Identity, Racktop Systems, Sailpoint and Tychon.

Carahsoft has been providing software, subscriptions, support and services from dozens of vendors under two previously awarded BPAs.