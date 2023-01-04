in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Offer Fidelis Cybersecurity Platforms to DOD Under Expanded ESI Agreement; Alex Whitworth Quoted

LinkedIn
Carahsoft to Offer Fidelis Cybersecurity Platforms to DOD Under Expanded ESI Agreement; Alex Whitworth Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology will give the Department of Defense and intelligence community access to Fidelis Cybersecurity‘s threat detection platforms through a recent blanket purchase agreement for DOD Enterprise Software Initiative.

Under the BPA, Carahsoft will offer Fidelis’ Elevate open and active eXtended detection and response tool and CloudPassage Halo unified cloud security and compliance platform to help defense and intelligence customers enhance threat hunting, risk assessment and response efforts, Fidelis said Tuesday.

“We are thrilled to work with Fidelis Cybersecurity and our trusted resellers to extend access to critical proactive cyber defense solutions that help the DOD stay secure against threat actors,” said Alex Whitworth, sales director who leads the Fidelis team at Carahsoft.

In early December, Carahsoft secured the new BPA to offer asset management and cybersecurity products from 10 vendors including Appgate, Exabeam, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Okta, Ping Identity, Racktop Systems, Sailpoint and Tychon.

Carahsoft has been providing software, subscriptions, support and services from dozens of vendors under two previously awarded BPAs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Cybersecurity

Alex Whitworthblanket purchase agreementcarahsoftcloud securityCybersecurityDefense DepartmentEnterprise Software InitiativeESI BPAFidelis CloudPassage HaloFidelis CybersecurityFidelis ElevateGovconIT

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Sparksoft Awarded CMS Enterprise Data Lake, Master Data Management Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sparksoft Awarded CMS Enterprise Data Lake, Master Data Management Support Contract
Former Northrop Exec Chris Kinman to Join Momentus as Chief Commercial Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Northrop Exec Chris Kinman to Join Momentus as Chief Commercial Officer