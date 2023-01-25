in News, Technology

CGI Federal Assigned GSA Special Item Number for Records Management Services

CGI’s public sector arm has received authorization from the General Services Administration to offer electronic records management services to the government under a special item number as part of GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule program.

The ERM system is intended to help federal agencies manage information digitally while meeting compliance and accessibility requirements, CGI Federal said Tuesday.

The system will provide agencies with software selection to system rollout guidance with the aim of easing regulatory compliance, ensuring strategic alignment and optimizing business operations.

Kenyon Wells, senior vice president and lead of consulting, application, solutions and technology practice at CGI Federal, said the company will leverage its federal records management knowledge and cloud-native records management experience for government digital transformation efforts.

Written by Kacey Roberts

