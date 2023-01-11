Charles River Analytics Helps Missile Defense Agency Automate Software Evaluation Process

Charles River Analytics completed a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 1 contract centered on the automation of the Missile Defense Agency’s software compliance evaluation process.

The project, which was awarded in December 2021, sought a tool to facilitate compliance with the MDA Assurance Provisions for software products, Charles River said Tuesday.

To aid the agency’s quality assurance professionals in evaluating software compliance to MAP guidelines, the company developed the Software Lifecycle Integrated Compliance Keeper to make the guidelines machine readable, monitor compliance in real-time and make recommended corrections to potential rule violations.

SLICK uses a Java plug-in called Eclipse for monitoring, as well as a human cognitive model designed to zero in only on software development workflow errors.

“By reducing some of the tedious work related to manual code inspection, SLICK reduces time spent on software quality assurance and reduces errors,” said Kenny Lu, a scientist at Charles River Analytics and principal investigator of the SLICK project.

“At the same time, it keeps quality assurance engineers in the loop. We’re not replacing the developmental operations engineer or code reviewers but making them more productive and empowering them with this tool.”