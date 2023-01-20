CMS Selects Axonius Platform for IT Asset Management; Tom Kennedy Quoted

Axonius‘ federal arm has helped the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services implement a company-built platform for the agency to manage and secure information technology infrastructure.

CMS has worked with the cybersecurity asset management platform vendor over the past year to establish a process to automate asset data access, Axonius said Thursday.

The agency chose the technology to help personnel gain visibility of security controls and recognize potential cybersecurity gaps across the IT inventory.

“For CMS, having that accurate and always up-to-date record of assets meant being able to get quick answers to any asset-related question,” said Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius Federal Systems.