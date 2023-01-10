in News, Technology

CodeMettle Demos Network Management Capability at Project Convergence

Network operations software applications developer CodeMettle demonstrated its Integrated Battalion and Below program during the U.S. Army’s Project Convergence 2022

The company said Monday it exhibited the network management capabilities of the TrellisWare TSM waveform and tactical radio integration kits, which allowed for the surveillance and handling and provision of a situational understanding of the tactical radio network at the exercise control S6 NetOps cell. 

INB2 is a multi-waveform monitoring and management capability that was initially a network cross-functional team initiative. The program lines up with the Joint All Domain Command and Control by displaying a joint secure but unclassified network common operational picture. 

“For the all-service experiment, we were proud to provide defense leaders and operators a unified view of multiple technologies across disciplines, paired with essential tasking tools that speed issue identification and repairs,” said CodeMettle CEO Richard Graham.

Written by Regina Garcia

