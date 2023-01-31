CrowdStrike’s James Yeager: Public, Health Care Sectors Should Stay Ahead of Identity-Based Attacks, Data Extortion

James Yeager, vice president of public sector and health care at CrowdStrike, said there are three trends cyber defense teams in health care and public sectors should watch out for in 2023 and one of those is advancing the federal government’s zero trust strategy amid the increase in identity-based attacks.

“The federal government’s zero-trust strategy emphasizes the need for stronger enterprise identity and access controls,” Yeager wrote in an article published Friday in SC Magazine.

“This year, public sector organizations and healthcare providers alike will need to take a unified identity threat protection approach to security that gives them the visibility they need to detect and thwart identity-based attacks while meeting the demands of federal zero-trust requirements,” he added.

He noted that health care institutions should stay ahead of ransomware-based data extortion attacks by complying with various regulatory requirements.

Yeager said uncertainty will result in the creation of an environment that threat actors could exploit to target health and public sectors amid the rapidly evolving economic and geopolitical landscape.

“Public and healthcare sector security teams must adopt a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy that includes visibility and proactive protection across identities, IT infrastructures, and cloud workloads,” he wrote.