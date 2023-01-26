Cyber Skyline, Ops Tech Alliance Partner to Host National Security Agency Cyber Exercises

Computer security firms Cyber Skyline and Ops Tech Alliance will co-host the annual National Security Agency Cyber Exercises , an event designed to enhance the skill set of next-generation cyber warriors.

The team will develop training and exercise scenarios relating to active attacks, cryptography, data analysis, forensics, malware, policy, reverse engineering and software development, Cyber Skyline said Wednesday.

“These exercises will advance the capabilities of the participants and enhance their readiness in responding to a wide spectrum of cybersecurity challenges,” said Franz Payer, CEO of Cyber Skyline.

NCX participants may include students from National Centers of Academic Excellence in cybersecurity institutions, U.S. service academies and senior military colleges.

“The participants will also receive granular metrics that will enable them to identify key areas of interest as they plan their future skills growth,” added Payer.