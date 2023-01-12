DHS Seeks Info on Potential Sources of Counter-Drone Systems

The Department of Homeland Security is soliciting information on potential industry sources of counter-unmanned aircraft systems that could help detect, identify, classify, track and mitigate threats posed by hostile drones.

DHS wants C-UAS platforms with capabilities to receive flight data, intelligence and other historical information, determine the level of threat, identify a detected track of interest with a unique identifier and aircraft characteristics and use resources to address a potential incursion, according to a request for information published Tuesday.

The department is interested in fixed, temporary, mobile and portable systems with a technological readiness level and manufacturing readiness level of 6 or higher and could provide field personnel with mitigation and situational awareness capabilities.

“For all configurations, the system must be ruggedized so it can be used in the DHS operational environment, and sometimes transported for long distances by ground and commercial and military aircraft,” the sources sought notice reads.

Responses to the RFI are due Feb. 7.