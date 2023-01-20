DOT Offers Federal Grants for Small Shipyard Modernization; Pete Buttigieg Quoted

The Department of Transportation will offer up to $20 million to support the modernization of small shipyards in the U.S. through a grant program run by DOT’s Maritime Administration.

DOT said Thursday shipyards with a total production workforce of not more than 1,200 can apply for federal funds under MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program to acquire manufacturing equipment from domestic makers and train employees.

The application period is open until Feb. 27.

“With these funds, we are helping small shipyards across the country train their workers, modernize their equipment, and improve their operations,” said DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Twenty-four operators in 19 states received MARAD grants in 2022.

The agency has awarded $282 million to the sector since the program’s inception in 2008.