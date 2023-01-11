in Cybersecurity, News

Duality Technologies Tapped to Advance Encrypted Data Protection Under DARPA Program

Duality Technologies, a developer of secure data collaboration tools, has been selected to participate in the second phase of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program that seeks to protect and preserve sensitive information in virtual environments. 

The company said Tuesday it will continue to lead an industry team in developing a hardware accelerator for fully homomorphic encryption computations under Phase II of the DARPA Data Protection in Virtual Environments program.

The Duality team aims to create a hardware accelerator equipped with advanced FHE software such as the OpenFHE library to speed up FHE calculations on encrypted data.

DARPA expects the new platform to address data security requirements of defense, civilian and commercial organizations.

During Phase I, Duality developed a novel application-specific integrated circuit, dubbed TREBUCHET, to accelerate computations using FHE.

“We have assembled a renowned hardware and software acceleration team and we are continuing to achieve massive strides toward making what many people still believe is impossible – possible,” said Kurt Rohloff, chief technical officer and co-founder of Duality.

