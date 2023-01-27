NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Invest in Chip Design Projects; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted

Four technology companies have teamed up with the National Science Foundation to invest nearly $50 million in chip design innovations as part of the agency’s Future of Semiconductors initiative.

IBM, Intel, Ericsson and Samsung signed up for the public-private partnership with the intent to fund projects that offer “co-design” methods for designing and producing semiconductor technology, NSF said Thursday.

The organizations are banking on investments to help address the domestic shortage in semiconductors and open workforce development opportunities in the industry.

In 2022, NSF engaged in separate collaborations with Intel, Semiconductor Research Corp. and Micron Technology to support employee training and expansion in chip manufacturing.

“Future semiconductors and microelectronics will require transdisciplinary research spanning materials, devices, and systems, as well as the engagement of the full spectrum of talent in the academic and industrial sectors,” NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan said.

“Partnerships such as this are essential to inform research needs, spur innovation, accelerate the translation of results to the market, and prepare the future workforce.”