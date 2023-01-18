Esri Develops Data Analysis Software Offering for Intelligence Sector

Geographic information system software provider Esri has created a desktop application for intelligence analysts and other government users to visualize, integrate and share data from multiple sources.

ArcGIS AllSource is designed to combine time- and location-based disparate data that can support pattern assessments of defense, public safety and national or enterprise security events, the company said.

The tool works with the company’s GIS mapping product ArcGIS Enterprise and includes several features that will allow analysts to explore imagery, links and 3D maps.

Esri noted application users can integrate their reports with Microsoft SQL Server, SAP HANA and other business data processing platforms.

The company plans to release its AllSource product in March and present the offering at the Esri Federal GIS Conference scheduled to take place on Feb. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C.