Former USGIF CEO Keith Masback Appointed as Member of Cognitive Space Board

Keith Masback, former president and CEO of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, has joined Cognitive Space as an independent member of its board of directors.

The company said Tuesday he brings over 30 years experience, including as director of the Source Operations Group at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Masback has been an adviser to the Cognitive Space for two years. He also currently serves as an adviser to multiple companies, an investor and member of the advisory board of AI-based aerial mapping company AirWorks, and principal consultant at Plum Run, a service-disabled veteran-owned consulting firm.

“[Masback] has provided invaluable insights into the workings of the government and the landscape of the space industry. His genuine, helpful nature, candor and clear understanding of the problem we are solving will be invaluable to the success of Cognitive Space,” commented Cognitive Space Founder and CEO Guy de Carufel.