in Executive Moves, News

Former USGIF CEO Keith Masback Appointed as Member of Cognitive Space Board

LinkedIn / Keith Masback
Former USGIF CEO Keith Masback Appointed as Member of Cognitive Space Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Keith Masback, former president and CEO of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, has joined Cognitive Space as an independent member of its board of directors.

The company said Tuesday he brings over 30 years experience, including as director of the Source Operations Group at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Masback has been an adviser to the Cognitive Space for two years. He also currently serves as an adviser to multiple companies, an investor and member of the advisory board of AI-based aerial mapping company AirWorks, and principal consultant at Plum Run, a service-disabled veteran-owned consulting firm.

“[Masback] has provided invaluable insights into the workings of the government and the landscape of the space industry. His genuine, helpful nature, candor and clear understanding of the problem we are solving will be invaluable to the success of Cognitive Space,” commented Cognitive Space Founder and CEO Guy de Carufel.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

cognitive spaceexecutive movegeospatial intelligenceGovconGuy de CarufelKeith Masback

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

GA-ASI Demos Potential of AI Pilots to Navigate UAS Against Threats - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GA-ASI Demos Potential of AI Pilots to Navigate UAS Against Threats
Small Businesses Awarded DOE Funding for R&D Efforts on Clean Energy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Small Businesses Awarded DOE Funding for R&D Efforts on Clean Energy