GA-ASI Demos Potential of AI Pilots to Navigate UAS Against Threats

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems completed three live, virtual, and constructive combat missions using artificially intelligent pilots on its Avenger unmanned aircraft system.

General Atomics said Wednesday the flights mark a new milestone in GA-ASI’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft ecosystem for Autonomous Collaborative Platform UAS.

The Avenger was paired with a “digital twin” aircraft operated virtually using GA-ASI’s multi-agent reinforcement learning architecture.

GA-ASI designed three deep learning algorithms to exhibit single, multi- and hierarchical behaviors in an operationally relevant environment.

The RL agents enabled live and virtual navigation of the Avenger, which avoided threats and chased a target at the same time.

GA-ASI conducted the combat mission demonstrations at the Desert Horizons flight operations facility in El Mirage, California.

Military applications of AI technology will be discussed at the Potomac Officers Club’s in-person 4th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit on Feb. 16 at Hilton-McLean in Virginia. Click on the image above to register.