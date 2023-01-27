General Dynamics Subsidiary Completes Delivery of USS Carl Levin Destroyer to Navy

General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works subsidiary has handed over to the U.S. Navy a future guided-missile destroyer ship named after former 36-year U.S. Senator Carl Levin.

USS Carl Levin is an Arleigh Burke-class Flight IIA destroyer equipped with the latest Aegis combat system that is capable of large-area missile defense coverage and complex sensor data processing, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

Before the handover, at-sea and pier-side trials were completed in the Gulf of Maine in late 2022 to test whether the destroyer was materially and operationally ready.

“Delivery of this ship will provide critical capacity to our surface fleet today and well into the future,” said Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51 program manager at the Program Executive Office Ships.

Miller remarked that all service members aboard the ship will be a “reflection” of Levin’s commitment to the country through his service.