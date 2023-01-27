in News, Technology

GIT to Deliver Iridium Certus Broadband Service to Government Customers; Scott Scheimreif Quoted

GIT to Deliver Iridium Certus Broadband Service to Government Customers; Scott Scheimreif Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Iridium Communications has authorized GIT Satellite Communications to deliver the Certus global satellite broadband connection service to U.S. government customers.

GIT said Thursday it has expanded its voice and data communications offerings for the federal government to include access to Iridium’s global L-band broadband and mid-band connectivity.

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, remarked that GIT has been providing Iridium satellite communications products and services to government and commercial clients for more than 20 years.

“With the addition of the value-added Iridium Certus capabilities to their portfolio, GIT will continue to play a critical role in supporting DoD and U.S. government personnel,” Scheimreif added.

Austin, Texas-headquartered GIT offers satellite-based voice and data communications equipment and services to enable secure connection among remote assets.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Defense DepartmentGIT Satellite CommunicationsGovconIridium CertusIridium CommunicationsScott Scheimreif

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Invest in Chip Design Projects; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NSF, Tech Companies Partner to Invest in Chip Design Projects; Sethuraman Panchanathan Quoted
General Dynamics Subsidiary Completes Delivery of USS Carl Levin Destroyer to Navy - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Subsidiary Completes Delivery of USS Carl Levin Destroyer to Navy