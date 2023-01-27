GIT to Deliver Iridium Certus Broadband Service to Government Customers; Scott Scheimreif Quoted

Iridium Communications has authorized GIT Satellite Communications to deliver the Certus global satellite broadband connection service to U.S. government customers.

GIT said Thursday it has expanded its voice and data communications offerings for the federal government to include access to Iridium’s global L-band broadband and mid-band connectivity.

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, remarked that GIT has been providing Iridium satellite communications products and services to government and commercial clients for more than 20 years.

“With the addition of the value-added Iridium Certus capabilities to their portfolio, GIT will continue to play a critical role in supporting DoD and U.S. government personnel,” Scheimreif added.

Austin, Texas-headquartered GIT offers satellite-based voice and data communications equipment and services to enable secure connection among remote assets.