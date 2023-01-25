in M&A Activity, News

Godspeed Capital to Integrate Morris & Associates With Stratus via Acquisition

Godspeed Capital to Integrate Morris & Associates With Stratus via Acquisition - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Godspeed Capital Management completed the acquisition of Texas-headquartered engineering and architectural firm Morris & Associates, Engineers

Under the deal, Morris & Associates will be integrated with Stratus, which serves as Godspeed Capital’s multidisciplinary engineering, architecture and consulting platform, the technology-focused private equity firm said Tuesday.

The acquisition is aimed at bolstering Stratus’ growth trajectory across the Southeastern U.S. market and enabling platform access to Texas’ Transportation Department, federal and other clients across the public and private sectors. 

“We are pleased to welcome Morris & Associates to Stratus, as the firm’s established portfolio of business and longstanding reputation supporting public and private sector clients in Texas will markedly enhance our platform’s footprint across the Southeastern United States,” said Brandon Enochs, Stratus president and CEO. 

Stratus resulted from allying Prime Engineering, Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, Ascent Engineering Group and Zyscovich.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about M&A Activity

architectureBrandon EnochsengineeringengineersGodspeed CapitalGovconM&A activityMorris & AssociatesStratusTexas Transportation Department

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

CGI Federal Assigned GSA Special Item Number for Records Management Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI Federal Assigned GSA Special Item Number for Records Management Services