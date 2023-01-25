Godspeed Capital to Integrate Morris & Associates With Stratus via Acquisition

Godspeed Capital Management completed the acquisition of Texas-headquartered engineering and architectural firm Morris & Associates, Engineers.

Under the deal, Morris & Associates will be integrated with Stratus, which serves as Godspeed Capital’s multidisciplinary engineering, architecture and consulting platform, the technology-focused private equity firm said Tuesday.

The acquisition is aimed at bolstering Stratus’ growth trajectory across the Southeastern U.S. market and enabling platform access to Texas’ Transportation Department, federal and other clients across the public and private sectors.

“We are pleased to welcome Morris & Associates to Stratus, as the firm’s established portfolio of business and longstanding reputation supporting public and private sector clients in Texas will markedly enhance our platform’s footprint across the Southeastern United States,” said Brandon Enochs, Stratus president and CEO.

Stratus resulted from allying Prime Engineering, Austin Brockenbrough & Associates, Ascent Engineering Group and Zyscovich.