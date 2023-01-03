Google Cloud’s Lynn Martin Details Trends Changing Government Operations in 2023

Lynn Martin, vice president of the North American public sector business at Google Cloud, said artificial intelligence, collaboration tools, security platforms and online education will change how government employees provide services to the public in 2023.

Martin wrote in a Nextgov guest piece published Thursday that AI, which has been used in climate science, health care and other advanced research efforts, has potential use in optimizing government operations such as delivering unemployment assistance.

The Google Cloud official also anticipates a boost in the adoption of collaboration technologies in the public sector to improve workforce performance.

In a previous blog post, Martin said Google has helped the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center adopt cloud-based communications and collaboration tools to communicate with service personnel deployed worldwide.

Another trend showing potential improvements in government employees’ work is cloud-based zero trust architecture that automates “most detection and response workflows” during security operations, giving employees more productive time and presenting fewer chances for system security gaps, according to Martin.

She added that online training is making difference in improving the career of employees in both the public and private sectors.