Government Technology Provider AINS Rebrands as OPEXUS

AINS, a developer of process management software for government customers, has changed its name to OPEXUS and relocated its headquarters to Washington, D.C. to mark the company’s expansion in the public sector.

The rebranded business said Tuesday it also unveiled an updated logo and website as part of the effort that seeks to expand the adoption of its transparency and accountability tools across public sector customers.

“We wanted to create a brand that unifies our product suite and reflects the vision we share with our customer community: operational excellence, combined with great technology user experiences,” said Howard Langsam, CEO of OPEXUS.

He added that the company’s new headquarters will bring it closer to federal government customers.

OPEXUS offers a process management product suite that includes tools for audit, investigations, Freedom of Information Act requests and workforce management.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

