GSA Posts Draft Solicitation for Defense HR Activity Analytical Services

The General Services Administration’s Federal Acquisition Service has posted a draft request for proposals for a potential $134.5 million contract covering analytical services for the Defense Human Resources Activity’s Office of People Analytics.

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov states that the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has an ordering period of five years and will support the OPA Centers for Health & Resilience and Retention & Readiness in conducting survey operations and analyses.

The center requires analytical support to perform an evaluation of the command climate assessment process and transform current statistical processes through modern tools and best practices.

OPA provides administrative and personnel record data and survey data to inform the development of policies and programs supporting the Department of Defense personnel and their families.

Responses to the draft solicitation are due Jan. 25 and GSA anticipates releasing the final RFP in March.

Arlington, Virginia-based Fors Marsh is the incumbent contractor for support services to DHRA, according to the notice.