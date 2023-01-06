Guidehouse Makes CTO Dan Hushon, 23 Others Partner; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Guidehouse named 24 new partners within the firm to help strengthen its consulting services to the public and commercial sectors.

The newly appointed professionals are adept at fields including defense and security, energy and sustainability, health and technology, the consulting and managed services provider said Thursday.

Guidehouse Chief Technology Officer Dan Hushon and cybersecurity director Amanda Kane were elevated to partner post effective Jan. 1. Eli Goberstein, leader of Salesforce.com support, was also among new appointees.

For defense and security, the company promoted Alicia Backous, Sam Berube and Lori Brown while for energy, sustainability and infrastructure, the 2023 additions are Meredith Bodkin, Aida Hakirevic, Jenny Hampton, Matt Mariner, Andrea Roszell and Leigh Sheldon.

From financial services, Jay Hurt and Arijeet Roy made the list. Doreen Bonicky, Michelle Fuller, Cara Klansek, Abhi Sharma, Ian Stewart and Mark Tulip were selected from the health team. Shaun Fernando, Erin Hutchins, Chris McConn and Kajal Patel comprised the new partners for the state and local government segment.

“Each of our new partners demonstrate exceptional professionalism, leadership, and stewardship of our business,” said Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO and seven-time Wash100 awardee. “I’m proud to welcome each of these outstanding professionals to their new roles as Guidehouse partners.”