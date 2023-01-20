HawkEye 360 Secures GPS Interference Detection Support Contract From Slingshot; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has received a contract from Slingshot Aerospace to provide radio frequency data to the latter to facilitate the detection of GPS interference and other RF threats from space in support of the U.S. Space Force.

Herndon, Virginia-based HawkEye said Thursday it will also provide support services for Slingshot’s proliferated Low Earth Orbit Data Exploitation and Enhanced Processing program under the contract.

“GPS is heavily integrated in the day-to-day operations of our global landscape, but one signal interference by an adversary can disrupt many functions of an economy and military,” said Alex Fox, chief growth officer at HawkEye 360.

“Through this partnership with Slingshot Aerospace, and the cooperative support of the Space Systems Command, HawkEye 360 is thankful for the opportunity to add an extra dimension to GPS interference discovery and incorporate our unique capabilities into the U.S. Space Force architecture to prevent and combat electronic warfare,” Fox added.

HawkEye 360 operates a network of satellites designed to detect and geolocate signals from systems used for navigation, communications and security. The RF data that the company will provide will support operational and development tests to help detect RF threats.

Slingshot helps the Space Force utilize commercial satellite telemetry data, detect electronic interference and provide situational awareness related to positioning, navigation and timing through its RF analytics tools.