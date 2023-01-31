in Contract Awards, News

ICF Receives $51M Contract to Support Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Grant Program Expansion

ICF has received a potential five-year, $51 million contract to help the Puerto Rico Housing Department scale up funding programs for home repair and reconstruction in communities struck by natural disasters.

The contract entails support to expand the agency’s community development block grant programs focused on disaster recovery and mitigation, the company said Monday.

“Our primary goals in Puerto Rico remain unchanged: support a resilient recovery while investing in exceptional local talent to build future capacity,” said Andrew LaVanway, senior vice president for disaster management at ICF.

The award has three base years and an option period that would extend work for 24 additional months.

