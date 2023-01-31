InDyne Wins $63M Contract to Help USSF Manage Missile Warning, Space Surveillance System

InDyne has won a $63 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to support the operations and maintenance of a ground-based radar system used to detect ballistic missile launches and monitor orbiting objects.

The company will perform O&M work for the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System located at Cavalier Space Force Station in North Dakota, the Department of Defense said Monday.

PARCS was built to sense and gather launch and predicted impact data on sea-based and intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed toward North America. The system also works to transmit information to the Space Surveillance Network and data relevant to space launches.

USSF’s Space Operations Command received five offers for the firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement contract and the service branch is obligating $8.7 million at the time of the award.