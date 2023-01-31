in Contract Awards, News

InDyne Wins $63M Contract to Help USSF Manage Missile Warning, Space Surveillance System

https://www.afspc.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/1126406/perimeter-acquisition-radar-attack-characterization-system/
InDyne Wins $63M Contract to Help USSF Manage Missile Warning, Space Surveillance System - top government contractors - best government contracting event

InDyne has won a $63 million contract from the U.S. Space Force to support the operations and maintenance of a ground-based radar system used to detect ballistic missile launches and monitor orbiting objects.

The company will perform O&M work for the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System located at Cavalier Space Force Station in North Dakota, the Department of Defense said Monday.

PARCS was built to sense and gather launch and predicted impact data on sea-based and intercontinental ballistic missiles deployed toward North America. The system also works to transmit information to the Space Surveillance Network and data relevant to space launches.

USSF’s Space Operations Command received five offers for the firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement contract and the service branch is obligating $8.7 million at the time of the award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDODGovconInDynePARCSPerimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization SystemSpace Operations Commandu.s. space force

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Battelle’s Lou Von Thaer on R&D, Innovation & Emerging Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Battelle’s Lou Von Thaer on R&D, Innovation & Emerging Tech
Capella Forms Federal Subsidiary, Names Eric Traupe President - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Capella Forms Federal Subsidiary, Names Eric Traupe President