Intuitive Machines to Provide NASA Engineering Services Through Jacobs Partnership

Jacobs has partnered with Intuitive Machines to address mission requirements at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Texas under a potential $3.9 billion contract the agency awarded in July 2022.

The partnership aims to help center personnel engineer systems, implement scientific products and perform technical work through the Engineering, Technology and Science II program, Intuitive Machines said Thursday.

JETS II kicked off in October last year, with a five-year base value of $1.8 billion and a pair of two-year options.

Steve Altemus, co-founder, president, and CEO of Intuitive Machines, said the company is looking to grow its space products and services business line through collaboration with Jacobs.

Houston-based Intuitive Machines is currently providing engineering support to NASA via six other contracts.