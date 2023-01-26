Iron Bow Acquires GuardSight to Better Support Clients’ Modernization, Zero Trust Adoption Efforts; Rene LaVigne Quoted

Iron Bow Technologies has acquired GuardSight , a cybersecurity operations as a service and managed detection and response provider, in a move to widen its portfolio of cybersecurity engineering and managed services offerings for both public and private sector clients.

With the infusion of GuardSight’s SECOPS and MDR services, Iron Bow aims to better support its clients in their efforts to modernize their cybersecurity architectures while working toward the adoption of zero trust, Iron Bow announced from Herndon, Virginia on Thursday.

“As cyberthreats continue to proliferate, the combination of GuardSight and Iron Bow will bring together the best cybersecurity technology, processes and people from the public and private sectors so our clients can easily evolve their zero trust strategies and always stay a step ahead,” said Rene LaVigne , president and CEO of Iron Bow and previous Wash100 Award winner.

GuardSight’s team of military, government intelligence and enterprise security professionals prioritizes proactive cybersecurity by identifying and responding to advanced attacks beyond the endpoint as quickly and precisely as possible.

Working alongside the company’s client operations teams, the cybersecurity-focused staff strive to establish unified visibility and control across the hybrid enterprise including endpoints, networks and the cloud.

“Iron Bow’s customer-first culture, focus on integrity and world class cybersecurity expertise made them a perfect fit. We’re excited to join the team and can’t wait to show our clients what’s next,” commented John McGloughlin , CEO of GuardSight.

He added that the acquisition will enhance GuardSight’s ability to support its clients with an expanded list of zero trust offerings in new markets.

LaVigne stressed the importance of zero trust-based cybersecurity in helping organizations achieve mission success.

“From transformative cybersecurity engineering to comprehensive managed services, we’re doubling down on our commitment to provide the strongest cyber defense posture possible. We’re thrilled to welcome GuardSight to the Iron Bow family,” he emphasized.