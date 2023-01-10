James Freeman Appointed as SVP of Government Affairs & Washington Operations at MapLarge

James Freeman has been named senior vice president of government affairs and Washington operations at MapLarge , a position in which he will be responsible for the oversight of the company’s government affairs activities and programmatic work.

As head of the sector, Freeman will collaborate with key mission leaders, the executive and legislative branches and other government organizations, including the Department of Defense and associated combat support agencies, MapLarge shared with ExecutiveBiz on Monday.

“James brings a unique breadth and depth of legislative and corporate development experience to our team. I look forward to the invaluable guidance that he will bring to bear,” said MapLarge CEO Lynwood Bishop .

Freeman holds more than 18 years of experience surrounding policy and development in Washington, D.C. Early in his career, he served in multiple positions within the federal government, where he began as a legislative assistant for national security and later assumed the role of congressional officer, during which he was a liaison between the Senate, House of Representatives and the Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization.

Within the private sector, Freeman has supported many special operations and intelligence community entities across a number of leadership positions, which include account executive for national security at AT&T and director of national security at Inmarsat Government.

Freeman additionally founded TriPacer Strategic Consulting, a strategic advisory and development consulting firm focused on defense and intelligence community clients, where he serves as a managing partner.

“His expertise in the federal government arena will help us deliver better outcomes to a variety of missions and customers,” emphasized Glenn Kirbo , CTO of MapLarge.

Freeman currently holds board positions with the Oklahoma Defense Industry Association and the Allied Forces Foundation, which works to cultivate the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

He is also an adjunct fellow at the University of Oklahoma’s Center for Intelligence and National Security as well as a Visiting Fellow of the National Security Institute at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.