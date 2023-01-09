Jay Jones Assumes HighPoint Digital President Role

TYSONS CORNER, VA, Oct. 24, 2022 — HighPoint Digital elevated Jay Jones to the role of president from his most recent position as chief operating officer of the information technology and customer experience services provider, GovCon Wire reported.

Jones will be responsible for overseeing HighPoint’s growth efforts through the delivery of products and services meant to enhance the government’s citizen service, according to CEO Ben Lanius.

About Executive Mosaic

Founded in 2002, Executive Mosaic is a leadership organization and media company. It provides its members an opportunity to learn from peer business executives and government thought leaders while providing an interactive forum to develop key business and partnering relationships.

Executive Mosaic offers highly coveted executive events, breaking business news on the Government Contracting industry, and delivers robust and reliable content through seven influential websites and four consequential E-newswires. Executive Mosaic is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA.