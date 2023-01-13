SGT CEO John Ustica Underscores FedRAMP’s Role in Growing Federal Adoption of Cloud Services

John Ustica, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies, said the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program has empowered government agencies to adopt cloud-based platforms to modernize and secure their IT infrastructure.

In a LinkedIn article published Thursday, Ustica wrote that the shift to “cloud-smart” policies is helping agencies speed up digital transformation efforts.

FedRAMP has authorized more cloud products in the past two years than it did in its first four years. Between 2011 and 2014, the program only approved 20 products, whereas it approved 211 from 2021 to date.

The significant increase indicates the growing demand for cloud services as departments expedite their cybersecurity and modernization objectives, Ustica stated.

He noted that the FedRAMP process assures federal customers that the technology they acquire is compliant and up-to-date with the latest protocols and architectures.

For its part, the company launched a FedRAMP-compliant software-as-a-service platform called Siemens Defense Cloud, which is built to securely manage unclassified and sensitive data.