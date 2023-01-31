KBR Introduces Asset Management Offering for Public, Private Sector Clients; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has introduced a framework that employs cloud-based technology for government and commercial customers to manage the life cycle of their assets.

Asset Ikigai is designed to combine analytics, processes and data into a single asset management platform and compliant with International Organization for Standardization 55001, the company said Monday.

Customers can apply the framework to support other technology platforms such as digital tools, artificial intelligence and internet of things.

“The Asset Ikigai analytics package provides new insights into asset operation and performance that drive increased mission readiness and optimization of the balance between cost and risk,” Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.