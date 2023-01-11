Kratos to Begin Design, System Requirements Review of Air Force Hypersonic System

The defense and rocket system services division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has been given an initial task order to support Leidos in its work on the U.S. Air Force air-breathing hypersonic missile program.

Kratos said Tuesday it will perform digitally engineered system requirement and conceptual design reviews of the Expendable Hypersonic Multi-Mission ISR and Strike missile.

The hypersonic system, also known as Mayhem, is being developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory. It intends to create a large-class version of existing air-breathing hypersonic system that includes airframe, avionics, booster, propulsion system and vehicle subsystems.

In December, AFRL awarded a prime contract to Leidos, which chose Kratos, Calspan and Draper to be the program’s system design agent team. The $334 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is expected to be completed in 51 months.

Kratos will be responsible for managing the missile’s design, prototyping and testing. It will also collaborate with industry and government experts for the production and delivery of a technical data package for the prototypes.