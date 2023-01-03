L3Harris Welcomes Defense Industry Vet Samir Mehta as Communication Systems President

Samir Mehta, a defense industry executive, was named president of the communication systems segment of L3Harris Technologies, where he will oversee operational execution, financial performance and strategy development to drive business growth in domestic and international markets.

L3Harris said Tuesday Mehta served as president of advanced structures at Raytheon Technologies subsidiary Collins Aerospace and spent 17 years at Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky business, where he held several roles of increasing responsibilities that culminated to president of its defense systems and services unit.

His career also includes time with the former UTC company as aftermarket services president.

“[Mehta’s] customer-first approach, operational discipline and experience leading global organizations uniquely positions him to deliver on our strategic priorities as a trusted disruptor within the defense industry,” commented Christopher Kubasik, chair and CEO of L3Harris and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

In his new role, Mehta will take over the responsibilities of Dana Mehnert, who will retire following an almost four-decade career with the company.

The CS segment is focused on meeting customer requirements in the areas of secure communications, tactical and airborne radios, night vision platforms as well as other professional and public safety networks and products.